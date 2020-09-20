Emergencies
Search for hiker in Pollensa
The search is continuing on Sunday for a 43-year-old man who was hiking and taking photographs in the area of Cala Sant Vicenç and the Castell del Rei on Friday.
The man, nationality as yet unconfirmed, drove to Pollensa on Friday afternoon and went on a hike at around half four. At nine o'clock he sent a series of photos to his wife. These have lights in the background, which could be Puerto Pollensa. He is said to be used to hiking in the mountains and went well-equipped.
His wife had no further contact with him after she received the photos. She reported him missing, and a major search operation was launched on Saturday; the Guardia Civil helicopter supported the Guardia and Majorca Fire Brigade's mountain rescue units. What is believed to be his car has been located.
Tracker dogs are now being used in the search.
