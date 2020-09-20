The Guardia Civil's helicopter, which has transported members of the mountain rescue unit. 20-09-2020 Alejandro Sepúlveda

The Guardia Civil have located the 43-year-old hiker, who has been missing in the Cala Sant Vicenç area since Friday night.

Contact has been made between the man and members of the Guardia's mountain rescue unit. The Guardia say that he appears somewhat disoriented, while he is also dehydrated. The rescue is currently under way.

He had sent a series of photos to his wife around nine o'clock on Friday night. When she heard nothing more from him and he didn't return, she reported him missing to 112. The search was activated on Saturday morning.