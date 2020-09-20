Disinfection at the care home in Soller. 20-09-2020

The Balearic health ministry and the Council of Majorca's Institute for Social Affairs have taken control of the Bell Entorn care home for the elderly in Soller in order to "contain Covid-19 infections and ensure adequate care for residents".

A health coordinator has been appointed who will control and direct health care activity and the home's personnel. The management at the home will be under the orders of this coordinator for at least three weeks.

The ministry says that this "necessary and proportionate measure" is required after screenings of residents and staff for Covid showed that actions taken by the home "have been insufficient".

Of the 152 residents, 83 have tested positive. Of these, 50 are in hospital. Asymptomatic residents are still at the home. Thirty-three members of staff have also tested positive.

The government intervened directly at two other homes - Domus Vi and Oasis in Palma - during the first wave of the pandemic.

Currently, 255 residents at care homes in the Balearics are positive. The total number of residents is 4,344. There have been 124 Covid-related deaths of residents.