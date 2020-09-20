Likely to be some rain around this week. 20-09-2020 Joan Torres

Aemet is forecasting a change to the weather on Monday, albeit that on Sunday it has been quite cloudy in areas.

Tomorrow, the met agency says, there will be cloudy intervals with occasional showers, accompanied by storms, which in the afternoon may be locally strong in the northeast of Majorca. Temperatures are not expected to drop, with highs staying around 28C. Winds will be moderate.

The forecast for Tuesday until Friday is much the same - a mix of sunny spells, cloudy intervals and with storms possible. By Friday, the wind is expected to pick up more, with fresh breezes being predicted.