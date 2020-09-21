Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s cloudy and wet in Palma with a moderate southerly wind, a high of 28 degrees and a low 19.
Calvia is overcast with scattered showers, sunny intervals and a top temperature of 29 degrees dropping to 17 overnight.
It’s 28 degrees in Llucmajor and sunny one minute, raining the next with a strong wind and a low of 18.
Muro is 27 degrees and windy with heavy rain, occasional thunderstorms and an overnight low of 16. Check out the weather in real time from our webcam at the beach.
It’s 29 degrees and stormy in Soller with black clouds and showers throughout the day and a low of 16.
