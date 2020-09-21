Transport
Parking on European Car Free Day
Drivers will be allowed to park in ORA areas in Palma on Tuesday despite the fact that it’s European Car Free Day, which is also part of European Mobility Week.
Palma City Council has decided that people should be able to park as normal because of the indefinite strike by EMT workers.
Trains, metro services and TIB buses will be free all day on Tuesday to mark European Car Free Day.
