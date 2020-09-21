Balearic Weather Warning. 21-09-2020 Aemet

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and storms in the Balearic Islands on Monday and Tuesday by the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Intense rain and thunderstorms have been battering the Peninsula for several days and Aemet says they could gain strength before they hit the Balearic Islands.

21/09 11:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/ZuDXArKSTL — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 21, 2020

Northern and northeastern areas of Majorca and southern areas Minorca are forecast to take the brunt of the bad weather.

Aemet says the Peninsula will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and the Canary Islands will have clear skies with cloudy intervals in northern areas. There might also be morning fog in the west of the northern plateau.

Maximum temperatures will increase in the Gulf of Cádiz and decrease in the Basque Country, Catalonia and Valencia. Overnight minimums will fall in the west of the plateau and rise in the southern interior of Andalusia.

Aemet is also predicting a strong northwesterly wind in the Basque Country, trade winds in the Canary Islands and light winds in the rest of the country.