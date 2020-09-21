Mallorca Weather

21-09-2020

The Maximum Temperaure in The Balearic Islands is in Ibiza with 30.7 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures
Ibiza......................................... 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Port de pollensa....................... 29.8 degrees Centigrade
Formentera...............................29.8 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 29.5 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 11.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 15.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 21 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 20 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 18 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 17 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 15 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Pollensa............................................................ 53 (km/h)
Sa pobla........................................................... 40 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 39 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 38 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 36 (km/h)

