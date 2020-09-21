Cap de fibló, Majorca. 21-09-2020 @nickcumberlege

Torrential rain and thunderstorms in Llevant and the north of Majorca have caused widespread flooding throughout the region.

One of the worst affected areas was Capdepera where 62 litres per m2 of rainfall was recorded between 14:00 and 15:00. Son Moll beach is completely waterlogged and the Cala Rajada promenade is also awash.

There was also the beginnings of a cap de fibló in Capdepera, which dissipated in the rain, but not before Nicolás Cumberlege managed to capture some dramatic video which he shared on Twitter.

Elsewhere, there was 4.2 litres per m2 in Pollensa, 5.8 litres per m2 in Artà, 3.4 litres per m2 in Puerto Pollensa, 2.8 litres per m2 in Serra d'Alfàbia and 2.4 litres per m2 in Colònia de Sant Pere, according to the latest data from Aemet.

Pere Fuster Nadal also had his camera at the ready and has tweeted footage of water flowing down torrent sa Font de sa Cala for the first time in decades.

Per primera vegada en 44 anys baixa aigua pel torrent de sa Font de sa Cala. En mitja hora ha caigut el diluvi universal a la zona de Capdepera i Cala Rajada. @TempsIB3 @MiquelSalamanca pic.twitter.com/vEEeGmrAFT — Pere Fuster Nadal (@PereFusterNadal) September 21, 2020

More showers are expected in north and northeastern parts of Majorca and southern areas of Minorca in the next few hours, but they won’t be as heavy as they were earlier.

A yellow alert remains in place for the rest of Monday and all day Tuesday for intense rain and thunderstorms have already battered the Peninsula for several days.

Tuesday is forecast to be mostly overcast and wet with thunderstorms in some places.