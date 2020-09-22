Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s cloudy and wet in Palma again today, with a light wind, a high of 27 degrees and a low 18.
Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the port.
Andratx is overcast with scattered showers and a top temperature of 26 degrees dropping to 16 overnight.
It’s 27 degrees and raining in Ses Salines with a strong southerly wind and a low of 17.
Alcudia is 27 degrees with heavy rain and thunderstorms and an overnight low of 18.
It’s 26 degrees and cloudy in Deya with intermittent showers and a low of 16.
