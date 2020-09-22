Brandenburg Gate, Berlin. 21-09-2020 Reuters

Germany confirmed 1,821 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which is almost double Monday's figure of 922.

"After a temporary stabilisation in cases at a high level, a new escalation of infections is currently observed in the population in Germany,” said a Spokesperson from the Robert Koch Institute, or RKI.

On Saturday, 2,297 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Germany, the highest number since April and 1,345 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Germany now has a total of 274,158 active coronavirus cases, 243,700 patients have recovered from the disease and 9,396 people have died.

Health Minister Jens Spahn says he’s concerned about the increase in cases in Germany and neighbouring states.

“Most of the infections are now local," he said and warned that "although the majority of those affected are young people who generally present few symptoms, the disease could easily jump back to the elderly and other risk groups.”

The reproduction rate in Germany stands at 1.06, compared to 1.22 on Monday and new infection is affecting slightly more than one person on average.

In late March and early April Germany recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections a day, then dropped below 1,000 in June and July before increasing again in August.