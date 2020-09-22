Dr Fernando Simón, Director, of the Centre for the Coordination of Emergencies & Health Alerts. 21-09-2020 Chema Moya

Dr Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Emergencies & Health Alerts is back at work after a short holiday in Majorca to take part in the Planeta Calleja television program.

Some people criticised him for taking holidays during the second wave of the coronavirus in Spain, but at Monday's press coronavirus conference Dr Simón refused to be drawn on the issue.

“It was my vacation and if you don't mind I'm not going to comment on it, they will see the program,” he said.

Dr Simón was also asked if he had been paid for doing the television show.

“I don't get paid for anything, just my salary, he said, "and I'm not going to say anything else because I don't understand the question."

During his stay in Majorca, Dr Simón took a balloon ride over Cala Millor, practiced caving and went diving near El Toro, with Mountaineer, Jesús Calleja, who is the presenter of Planeta Calleja.