Lightning in Majorca. 22-09-2020 @Lluiss_SP

There was very little chance of sleep in northern and northeastern areas of Majorca and south parts of Minorca on Monday night.

Thunderstorms lit up the night sky bringing strong winds and torrential rain to the region but most of the storms were out at sea, so there was no significant damage.

Photographers braved the bad weather to snap fantastic images of the storms and have uploaded a number of them to social media websites.

Tormenta al anochecer desde Llucmaçanes (#Menorca). Vista hacia el oeste-suroeste. Mucho ruido y pocas nueces por esta localidad mahonesa. pic.twitter.com/ZCp8vPRYcS — Iberia Meteo y Naturaleza (@iberiameteo) September 21, 2020

"Storm at dusk from Llucmaçanes (#Menorca). View to the west-southwest. Lots of noise,"

tweets @Iberiameteo.



⚡️Espectacular nit i matinada de tempestes, damunt la mar, a l'entorn de Menorca i Mallorca.

📸Gustau Liz, Ciutadella

📸Ezequiel Espinar, Cala Rajada

📸Nadia Llabrés, Cala en Blanes

📸Miquel Reus, Palma pic.twitter.com/sMhjiwekON — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) September 22, 2020

"Spectacular night and morning of storms, on the sea, around Menorca and Mallorca, " tweets @Temps IB3. Cala Millor⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qX20aeiQXI — balearsmeteo (@Meteodemallorca) September 21, 2020 "How spectacular are these little storms, I love them!!" tweets @Lluis_SP.

Aemet is forecasting a blustery Tuesday in Minorca with thunderstorms sweeping west to east across the island.

The orange alert for heavy rain, thunder and lightning in the north and northeast of Majorca and southern areas of Minorca will be maintained until at least 18:00 and Aemet says around 40 litres per m2 will fall in one hour in some areas.