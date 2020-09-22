Police
Arrests following discovery of Sencelles marijuana plantation
Six people have been arrested following the discovery of a large marijuana plantation in the Sencelles hamlet of Ruberts.
The Guardia Civil and Sencelles police knew that there was a plantation somewhere, so a search was carried out. A patrol detected the strong smell of cannabis coming from one particular area.
Officers found a crop of 724 marijuana plants, some of which were more than four metres high. They also came across areas for removing and drying the leaves and forty kilos of dried marijuana stored in boxes.
The plantation is said to be one of the largest to have been found in recent years.
