Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Porreres................................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 28.5 degrees Centigrade
Manacor................................... 28.3 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 11.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 14.2 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 15.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 27 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 21 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 18 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 17 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 16 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 32 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami ...................................... 27 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)
RAINFALL (MM)
Es Mercadal......................................................... 0.8 mm
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......................................0.4 mm
