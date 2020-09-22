Mallorca Weather

22-09-2020

Maximum Temperatures
Porreres................................... 28.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 28.5 degrees Centigrade
Manacor................................... 28.3 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 28.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 11.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.8 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 14.2 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 15.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 15.4 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 27 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 21 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 18 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 17 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 16 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 32 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami ...................................... 27 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)

RAINFALL (MM)
Es Mercadal......................................................... 0.8 mm
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......................................0.4 mm

