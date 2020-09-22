A positive test rate of 6.47% over the past 24 hours. 22-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Tuesday figures from the regional health ministry indicate 144 new positive cases of coronavirus and seven deaths in all, five among residents of care homes. Ninety-two of these cases are in Majorca, 45 in Ibiza, three in Formentera and four in Minorca.

There were 2,226 tests over the past 24 hours, giving a positive rate of 6.47%. Forty-eight more people have left hospital, while another 352 have completed their recoveries.

In Majorca, there are 238 patients on wards and sixty in intensive care. In Ibiza, there are 59 people in hospital in all, six of them in ICU. In Minorca, there is no change - just three patients on wards. There are, therefore, 34 fewer patients on wards than on Monday, but the number of intensive care patients has risen by two.