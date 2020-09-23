Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is sunny but blustery today with cloudy intervals, a high of 29 degrees and a low of 20.
It's 26 degrees in Estellencs with lots of sunshine a moderate southerly wind and a low of 21.
Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy, with a top temperature of 28 degrees falling to 25 after dark.
After two days of torrential rain and thunderstorms the sun’s come out in Capdepera and it’s 29 degrees with a strong southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 21.
Soller is mostly sunny with a moderate southeasterly wind, a high of 29 and a low of 17.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Port de Maó in Minorca.
