Coronavirus quarantine period reduced. 23-09-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The quarantine period has been reduced from 14 days to 10 for people in Spain who’ve been in contact with someone who’s coronavirus positive, according to the Public Health Commission, which has also approved the incorporation of antigenic tests as a diagnostic and screening tool.

The new measures have been adopted as part of the update of the Early Detection, Surveillance and Control Strategy and have already been approved by Health Minister, Salvador Illa, and the Generalitat of Catalonia.

For mild cases, 10 days isolation is required from the onset of symptoms, provided at least 3 days have elapsed without any symptoms and it won't be necessary to perform a diagnostic test to end the quarantine or to return to work.

In positive asymptomatic cases, 10 days isolation is required from the date of sampling for diagnosis and patients will be monitored until they’re discharged.

In the work environment, Health and Socio-Health Personnel who test positive but don’t require hospital admission must follow the same quarantine guidelines as the general population, but they will have to undergo a diagnostic test before they go back to work.

The new measures state that depending on the epidemiological situation of each community, it may be necessary to perform a diagnostic test during the quarantine period.

The Health Ministry statement explains that there are currently two tests to identify Covid-19: a rapid detection of antigens and detection of viral RNA by PCR or equivalent molecular technique.

"The Strategy update includes the use of both tests to facilitate diagnosis and perform the test as quickly as possible,” the statement says. “In this way, appropriate control measures can be implemented and diagnostic needs modified in the coming months to deal with the increase in respiratory infections such as flu.”

