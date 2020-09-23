Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa, port........................... 30.9 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 30.5 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 30.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 29.2 degrees Centigrade
Intervalos nubosos en #Baleares, con la atmósfera todavía inestable que podría darnos algún chubasco ocasional o tormenta. A partir de la tarde tiende a despejarse. Temperaturas máximas 28-30ºC.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/Pq6CLZ7MLC— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2020
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 12.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.9 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 15.3 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 17.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 27 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 25 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 25 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 25 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 45 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 38 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 36 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 35 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 33 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.