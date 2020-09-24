Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
The sun is shining in Palma and it’s 29 degrees with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 21.
Andratx is sunny, but breezy with cloudy intervals this afternoon, a high of 28 degrees and a low of 20.
It’s 29 degrees and very blustery in Llucmajor with lots of sunshine and a low 20.
Muro is sunny this morning and cloudy this afternoon with a high of 31 degrees, a strong wind and a low of 18.
Here’s a peek at the weather a little further down the coast from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Valldemossa and the daytime high of 26 degrees will drop to 18 after dark.
