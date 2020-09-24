Col·legi Sant Francesc, Palma. 23-09-2020 S.A. Amengual

With the new school year underway amid coronavirus conditions the debate about continuous, or intensive school days is gathering pace amongst subsidised schools.

A survey by the Association of Mothers and Fathers of pupils at Col·legi Sant Francesc, in Palma showed that the majority supported continuous school days, but the centre itself is not in favour.

The Col·legi La Porciúncula in s'Arenal changed its hours last Tuesday after survey results showed that 284 of 316 people voted in favour. The school hours are now 09:00-14:00 for Infants, 09:00-14:00 for Primary and 07:55-13:50 for ESO.

Parents of infant and primary school students at La Salle in Palma have requested school hours of 09:00-14:00 "while the exceptional situation lasts” and argue that this would “minimise the risk of contagion in the centre by lowering daily frequency, staggering outings and eliminating the school period after meals.” They are also proposing that “bubble group playground activities be moved to the afternoon for students who need to stay in the centre until 16:30."

Parents of students at Sant Josep Obrer in Palma have appealed for support for intensive hours "at least until the situation normalises,” adding, “we would like to feel supported and protected by the school to which we have entrusted our children for years."