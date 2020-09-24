Avinguda del Cocó, Lloseta. 23-09-2020 Lola Olmo

The speed limit has been reduced to 30 kilometres an hour for every street in Lloseta, according to the Town Hall and the new measures are expected to be approved next Wednesday.

The new Traffic Ordinance also includes restrictions for small personal mobility vehicles, such as electric scooters and segways.

Skateboards and scooters

The regulations cover the use of skateboards, scooters and bicycles on urban roads, which will be removed by Police if they're left parked for more than 5 days in a row.

Skateboards and scooters can be used in bike lanes but are banned from all other roads, platforms, walks and areas of public use, except those that are specifically designed for this purpose.

The speed limit for segways, scooters, electric scooters etc is limited to 20 or 30 km per hour depending on the type of vehicle and they can only be used in bike lanes and on pavements that are more than 3 metres wide.