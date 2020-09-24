Vintage Soller Train. archive photo. 24-09-2020 I. Cabrer

Shares:

The vintage train from Palma to Soller is back in service from this Friday, after a temporary suspension to repair damage caused by a cap de fibló that left a trail of destruction across Majorca.

Ferrocarril de Sóller says extensive tests carried out on the route on Wednesday were satisfactory and services will resume with “the same schedule and protocols that were established a few months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic."

The cap de fibló on August 29 brought down a mile and a half of electric cables and felled a number of large pine trees in Caubet near Bunyola, which damaged the train lines. It took more than three weeks to repair the damage which is estimated to amount to several hundred thousand euros.

Travellers

The vintage train service was suspended during the coronavirus State of emergency and reinstated with security measures and time restrictions in mid-June.

The train will run from Palma to Soller at 1030 and 1845 and from Soller to Palma at 0900 and 1730.

The company cleans and disinfects the carriages and the metal parts of the wagons and alternates its three train convoys daily.

Entrance and exit doors to the train have been marked up, social distancing and face masks are mandatory and disinfectant gel is available for passengers boarding the train.

The vintage train is used by both residents and tourists and is especially popular at weekends and getting it back in service is very good news for Soller’s economy.