Stormy weather forecast for Majorca on Sunday. 25-09-2020 Efe

Palma is wet and very windy with early morning thunderstorms, afternoon sunshine and a high of 24 dropping to 14 overnight.

Calvia is 26 degrees and overcast with high winds, heavy rain and thunder and lightning and a low of 12.

Santanyi is cloudy with occasional thunderstorms, 35 kilometre an hour wind, a high of 24 and a low of 13.

It’s 26 degrees in Alcudia with heavy rain, thunder and lightning, 30 kilometre northerly winds and a low of 14.

Soller is stormy too with torrential rain throughout the day, occasional sunny spells, a high of 25 and a low of 12 degrees.

Here’s what the weather is like from our webcam in Portocolom.