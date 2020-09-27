The fire in Albufera affected 438 hectares. 27-09-2020 Efe

Shares:

Ibanat, the environment ministry agency, confirmed at 17.30 on Sunday that the fire in Albufera had been completely extinguished.

Following the overnight rain, the fire was well under control. Firefighters on the ground completed the task, the fire having been downgraded on Sunday morning to Level 0 risk thanks to the rain.

The fire claimed 438 hectares of land that is dominated by reed.