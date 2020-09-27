Emergencies
Albufera fire is extinguished
Ibanat, the environment ministry agency, confirmed at 17.30 on Sunday that the fire in Albufera had been completely extinguished.
Following the overnight rain, the fire was well under control. Firefighters on the ground completed the task, the fire having been downgraded on Sunday morning to Level 0 risk thanks to the rain.
The fire claimed 438 hectares of land that is dominated by reed.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.