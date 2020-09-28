Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is warm and sunny today with a high of 24 degrees, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 15.
It’s 22 degrees in Calvia with lots of sunshine, a strong wind and a low of 14.
The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 23 degrees and breezy with an overnight low of 14.
Alcudia is 24 degrees with a 25 kilometre an hour northerly wind and a low of 16.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further south from our webcam in Colònia de Sant Pere.
It’s 20 degrees and sunny in Deya with a light wind and a low of 13.
