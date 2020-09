Shares:

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

CLEANER AVAILABLE hourly, part- time or full- time. Experienced. Call 679-790332.

LOCAL GAMEKEEPER for your finca or house. Military- experienced freelance offers part- time services with own security system including drones, tracking experience, field cameras etc. Find your security advisor in Palma and prevent occupation or robberies. Whatsapp 676-942277; monteraz@protonmail.com

644-186596. MARRIED COUPLE seek accommodation in exchange for cleaning/ maintenance. yoelbrujbuadan@gmail.com

FOR SALE: iPad mini (5th generation), 64GB, Silver. Protective screen and cover included. New condition as barely used. 350 € (With original box and charger). Call 654-418972.

3/4 BEDROOM VILLA in El Toro. 2 bathrooms, kitchen/ diner plus formal dining room, large lounge, 604 m² plot, large garden, excellent condition. 5 minutes walk to sea. 560,000 € No Agents. Tel. 673-096146.

ARE YOU TROUBLED by someone's drinking? The Al-Anon Family Group may be able to help. If you are concerned about or have been affected by alcohol or drug use by a relative, friend, or someone close to you, please feel free to contact us. Al-Anon has helped many of us find solutions. Perhaps it can help you, too. AlAnonPalmaDeMallorca@gmail. com

POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views. Peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees, pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE 220 m² with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces and fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in the garden! 318,000 €. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

SENCELLES. Immaculate country home with lovely established gardens, 3,416 m² of land. Two floors with interesting tower feature incorporating spiral staircase. Open plan living area with integrated kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom, cloakroom, office and additional room. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning, double glazing, all installations in excellent condition. Cédula de Habitabilidad. 375,000 €. Ref. 9394. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CHARMING FINCA with Cédula in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows and two woodburners. Sitting room, fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace, swimming pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning, two woodburners. 1,564 m² plot. 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SALES NOW ON at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charirty Shop. Pop along to the shop and pick up a bargain. Lots of clothes and shoes at bargain prices not to be missed. Situated Victorio Luzuriaga 1, San Agustin, Palma, on corner with Joan Miro opposite Port Cala Nova..

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

BRAND NEW ADIDAS Football boots (Messi). White Boots size UK 10.5 EU 45.5. Red Boots Size UK 8 EU 42. Price 75 € each. Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609 848 622

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

CALA NOVA Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Chest with 3 drawers 30 €. Chest with 2 Doors and 2 drawers 40 €. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop along as lots more furniture available.