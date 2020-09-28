Fire at Pujol bus garage in Andratx 28-09-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Shares:

Firefighters were deployed to the Pujol coach facilities in Passeig de Son Mas, in Andratx after reports of a fire and small explosions at the garages at around 10:40 on Monday.

As the flames took hold, residents and workers were instructed to remove all vehicles near the hangar and the adjoining buildings have been evacuated.

A huge column of thick black smoke has engulfed the area and the flames can be seen from several kilometres away.

The area has been cordoned off by Andratx Local Police, Mallorca Fire Brigade and the Guardia Civil and an investigation into the cause of the fire is already underway.