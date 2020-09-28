Environment
Terraferida slams historic building conversion
The Environmental Group, Terraferida is filing a complaint with the Consell de Mallorca to denounce the conversion of a historic building “in one of the most wild and beautiful areas of Majorca.”
The complaint relates to the conversion of the former Secret Guard units on Es Bauç rock in Santanyí between s'Almunia and Cala Màrmols.
Demà denunciarem davant el Consell de Mallorca la conversió en habitatge de les antigues dependències de la Guàrdia Secreta del penyal marí d'Es Bauç (Santanyí) entre s'Almunia i Cala Màrmols. És una de les zones més belles i salvatges de Mallorca. Ho explicam en 4 piulos. pic.twitter.com/5Ks9vppIsl— Terraferida (@Terraferida) September 28, 2020
Terraferida tweeted that the building belongs to the Es Rafal des Porcs Estate, has maximum protection as Anei de Alto Nivel de Protección and "is a BIC zone because of the spectacular Talayotic village it houses."
"We will ask the Agència de Defensa del Territori to inspect the works and review the Municipal Licence," said the Group, which insists that "the blatant conversion of a historic building in a place of maximum value should not be allowed.”
