Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 27 degrees and sunny with a light northeasterly breeze and a low of 14.
The sun’s out in Estellencs and it’s 24 degrees with a light wind and a low of 15.
Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a moderate easterly wind, and a high of 26 dropping to 14 after dark.
It’s 27 degrees in Muro with a mixture of sun and clouds and an overnight temperature of 13 and here’s how it's looking in real time from our webcam at the beach.
Banyalbufar is slightly cooler with a high of 24 degrees, a moderate southeasterly wind and a low of 16.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.