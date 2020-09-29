New pilot scheme for kids with Covid-19. 10-09-2020 NACHO GALLEGO

The Ministry of Health is launching a pilot scheme called KID COVID, to care for schoolchildren who need to have a PCR test.

“KID COVID starts on Monday, September 28 for children from different health centres, to assess circuits, citations,” said a communication sent to Primary Care Professionals on Saturday. “The project has been initiated to provide cover for schoolchildren with a fever or symptoms compatible with Covid-19, who will be assessed by paediatricians and paediatric nurses and given a PCR test, if appropriate.”

At the moment, if a student has a fever or coronavirus symptoms, they are isolated and the school informs the Health Department and also calls a parent or guardian to come and pick up the child.

“The aim of the new service is to urgently remove children with Covid-19 symptoms from Health Centres,” says the statement. “KID COVID will be open to all schools in Palma, by appointment through Paediatric Infocovid and the service will be covered by paediatricians from Primary Care and hospitals from 08:00 to 20:00,” although a final protocol has yet to be drafted.

The reopening of schools sparked a hot debate over whether there would be an increase in coronavirus infections, but according to the latest available data, since Balearic schools started opening on September 10, there has not been an increase in infections.