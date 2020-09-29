There has been a decrease in the number of Covid patients in intensive care. 29-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

The positive test rate for coronavirus has fallen to 3.39%. The health ministry's figures for Tuesday indicate that there are 66 new positive cases and that these are the result of 1,949 tests. The ministry has confirmed two more deaths, which take the total to 298. These deaths were of residents of care homes - one in Soller, the other in Capdepera.

There are 59 patients in intensive care units (56 in Majorca and three in Ibiza). This figure is down five from Monday. The number of patients on wards has gone down by three to 253 - 205 in Majorca, 46 in Ibiza and two in Minorca. A further 288 people have recovered, 32 of whom have left hospital.