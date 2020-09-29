Baleària ferries are all to have pet-friendly cabins. 29-09-2020

Shares:

Baleària currently has ten ferries with some eighty cabins for passengers travelling with their pets. The company intends extending this service to all its ferries operating between mainland ports and the Balearics and Canaries.

The pet-friendly cabins have vinyl floors to facilitate cleaning and hygiene as well as water dispensers and absorbent towels. A survey of passengers in August gave a nine out of ten satisfaction rating for these cabins.

The ferries which have this service are Hypatia de Alejandria and Marie Curie, the first to do so, as well as Abel Matutes, Bahama Mama, Denia Ciutat Creativa, Hedy Lamarr, Martin i Soler, Rosalind Franklin, Nápoles and Sicilia. Some of the ships have video surveillance so that passengers can see their pets on their phones at all times during journeys.

The pet areas have been adapted according to the Casitas de Calma project. This has meant a redesign of cabins, while ferries also have walking areas with a "pipican".

The company is this week celebrating World Animal Day (which is this coming Sunday) by offering special promotions to travellers with pets as well as prizes.