Cala Font de sa Cala, Majorca. 28-09-2020 Humphrey Carter

Palma says goodbye to September with a lovely sunny day, a high of 27 and a low of 14.

It’s 25 degrees and mostly sunny in Andratx with a light wind and a low of 16.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 27 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 15.

Santa Margalida is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 28 degrees dropping to 14 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

It’s 24 degrees and sunny in Deya with some cloudy intervals, a light wind and a low of 15.