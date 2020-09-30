Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma says goodbye to September with a lovely sunny day, a high of 27 and a low of 14.
It’s 25 degrees and mostly sunny in Andratx with a light wind and a low of 16.
The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 27 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 15.
Santa Margalida is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 28 degrees dropping to 14 after dark.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the coast in Son Serra de Marina.
It’s 24 degrees and sunny in Deya with some cloudy intervals, a light wind and a low of 15.
