Plaza del Oratori de Sant Telm. 29-09-2020

Cort wants to use two empty plots next to the fish market to expand Plaza del Oratori de Sant Telm and open the city up to the sea.

The amendment to the Special Port Plan requesting a change of use for two empty lots in Contramoll-Mollet must be presented by the Balearic Port Authority within a month. The property was previously used as offices and warehouses by the APB.

“This modification will allow the existing public space to be expanded by almost 1,000 square meters, which will open the city to the sea,” said Cuitat de Model Councillor, Neus Truyol.

According to the Special Port Plan which was approved in 1997, the plots are specifically for the use of buildings, so a modification is needed to incorporate the Planning change, which the Consistory will process prior to the presentation of the Port Authority's proposal.

“The buildable area lost in these plots will be relocated to the port area to maintain good environmental and landscape integration," said Councillor Truyol.

Definitive approval of the modification of the Special Port Plan must be obtained from the Balearic Environmental Commission.

Carrer del Callao Extension

The Gerència d’Urbanisme has also approved raising to the plenary a specific modification of the PGOU to extend Carrer del Callao to the junction with Avinguda Mèxic in Nou Llevant.

This will create a new diagonal road, which Councillor Truyol says will improve connectivity and traffic flow in the area.