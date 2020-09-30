The legislation was meant to have been introduced at the start of January. 30-09-2020 Efe

Shares:

The sale, distribution and use of disposable plastic products will now be prohibited in the Balearics from March 20, 2021 rather than from the first of January as originally contemplated under legislation.

This modification is reflected in a government law for promoting economic activity to alleviate the effects of Covid-19 and follows representations by various sectors. The state of alarm affected the introduction of machinery in order to meet legal conditions, while it also led to the accumulation of large amounts of stock. The sale of this stock would have been compromised unless the date for the legislation coming into force had not been put back. In addition, many companies had to cease activity for a time or had to place employees under ERTE terms.

Items covered by this legislation include disposable plates, cutlery, glasses, cups and food trays as well as the plastic rings for packs of drinks