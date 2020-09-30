Fourteen fewer Covid patients on wards in Majorca. 30-09-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Wednesday, the Balearic health ministry reported 128 new positive cases and six deaths, which increase the total to 304 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 128 cases, 88 are in Majorca, 34 in Ibiza and six in Minorca. There were 3,096 tests, giving a positive test rate of 4.13%. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 13,957, with 11,105 people having recovered.

In the hospitals, there are 191 patients on wards in Majorca, 14 fewer than on Tuesday; 41 in Ibiza, five fewer; and two in Minorca, a number which is unaltered. In intensive care units, there are 52 patients in Majorca, four fewer than on Tuesday, and three in Ibiza (the same as Tuesday).

Primary care is attending to 3,051 people in Majorca, 708 in Ibiza, 35 in Minorca and 19 in Formentera. This is for different reasons, these numbers including active positive cases.