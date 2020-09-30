Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez in Ibiza. 30-09-2020

From 10pm on Friday, measures to contain coronavirus will apply to the whole of the municipality of Ibiza. They will last for fifteen days.

Margalida Frontera from the regional health ministry says that there will not be a restriction on mobility but that there will be a "very strong" recommendation that the movement of the public must be limited.

The measures are otherwise similar to those adapted in parts of Palma. Bars and restaurants will have to close at 10pm, and there will be a maximum of five people per table. Capacity inside bars and restaurants will be cut to 25%. All social gatherings are to be limited to five people, playgrounds will continue to be closed and fairs and fiestas are banned.

The positive test rate in Ibiza Town has recently been above 13%. Health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that it is still "very high".