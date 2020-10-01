The number of patients in intensive care is coming down. 01-10-2020

The Thursday figures for coronavirus in the Balearics are two more fatalities, increasing the total to 306, and 107 more positive cases. These positives are based on 2,743 tests, giving a positive test rate of 3.9%. Ninety of the 107 are in Majorca, and the other seventeen are in Ibiza. There has been another death of a care home resident, but this has yet to be included in the daily number of fatalities owing to a processing delay by the epidemiological service; this delay is standard for verification purposes.

The number of people on hospital wards continues to fall. There are 186 in Majorca, five fewer than on Wednesday. The 41 in Ibiza and two in Minorca are the same as Wednesday. There are three fewer patients in intensive care units - 50 in Majorca (two fewer) and two in Ibiza, where there were three patients in ICU on Wednesday.

Twenty-five more people have left hospital and 310 receiving primary care attention have recovered. Primary care is attending to 2,923 people in Majorca, 697 in Ibiza, 35 in Minorca and eighteen in Formentera. This attention is for varying reasons, e.g. active positive cases and post-recovery monitoring. The number of active cases among care home residents has fallen ten per cent to 148. Of these, 97 are in hospital.

For the seven-day period from last Friday to Thursday, the accumulated number of new positive cases is 729. In the hospitals, there are 24 fewer patients on wards in Majorca, seven fewer in Ibiza, and two more in Minorca than on Friday last week. In intensive care units, the total has dropped by sixteen - 61 in Majorca and seven in Ibiza last Friday.

Over the previous seven-day period (September 18 to 24 inclusive), the accumulated number of new positive cases was 990.