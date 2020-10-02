Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is sunny, but extremely windy with afternoon showers and a high of 25 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.
Estellencs is 25 degrees with morning sunshine, afternoon showers, strong winds and a low of 13.
Santanyi is 27 degrees and dry this morning with 50 kilometre an hour winds, heavy rain this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 13.
Alcudia is 28 degrees and sunny, but torrential rain and 40 kilometres an hour winds are forecast this afternoon and the low is 14.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Agulla.
Soller is stormy today with intermittent sunshine and showers, a strong southerly wind and a high of 27 dropping to 11 after dark.
