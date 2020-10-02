Weather
Torrent de Pareis video goes viral
Spectacular video of waves battering the mouth of Torrent de Pareis in Escorca has been shared on social media networks.
The footage by @ManelViver shows the strength, beauty and danger of nature as the water bursts through the space between the rocks.
The video was taken on the weekend of Sunday, September 27, when heavy rains saturated the Island and the video has gone viral with comments added by many users.
The strong winds and high waves may be stunning but they can also be very dangerous and people are advised not to go to Torrent de Pareis on days when there’s heavy rain and strong winds.
This weekend there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures in Majorca as storm Alex arrives, bringing strong wind and torrential rain to most of the island.
Pep Vives tweets: "Never lose your balance no matter how strong the wind of pride.."
...When the sea breaks your patterns!
Mai perdis l'equilibri per més fort que sigui el vent— Pep_Vives (@ManelViver) September 26, 2020
de l'orgull..
... Quan la mar et trenca els esquemes...!@juditibarcelona pic.twitter.com/jpRBT9p0V6
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.