On Friday, the regional health ministry reported 89 new positive cases of coronavirus based on 2,476 tests, a positive test rate of 3.6%. One more fatality was confirmed, increasing the total to 307, with four deaths of care home residents pending Covid verification by the epidemiological service.

The new cases are 65 in Majorca, 22 in Ibiza and two in Minorca. On hospital wards, there has been an increase of seven in the number of patients in Majorca to 193, a fall of one to 40 in Ibiza and no change in Minorca (two). Between Tuesday and Thursday this week there were daily decreases in the number of patients in hospital. On Monday, there were 219 patients on wards in Majorca.

The total number of intensive care patients has come down by four to 48. There are 47 patients in Majorca (down three) and just one in Ibiza.

Eighteen more people have left hospital and a further 281 who were receiving primary care attention have recovered.