Iago Negueruela, who was talking to IB3 on Friday. 02-10-2020 @AldiaIB3

Shares:

Iago Negueruela, the Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, said on Friday that the latest unemployment figures were "expected and foreseeable".

Speaking to IB3 on Friday morning, the minister observed that as the Balearics is a region strongly linked to the services sector, situations of "vulnerability" are a reality. In this regard he stressed his commitment to continue working on behalf of vulnerable groups, adding that the ministry is finalising a work reactivation plan that will be presented "as soon as possible". Reflecting on the unemployment figures, he highlighted temporary workers as being a particularly vulnerable group.

Negueruela insisted that were it not for the government's reactivation decree, which was approved over the summer, unemployment would be worse. The decree, he noted, had enabled the construction industry to keep going. He explained that unemployment has risen in all sectors other than construction.

On the extension to ERTE, the minister defended the agreement by which the situation will be studied every three to four months and there will be aid for specific sectors. Because of this, more resources for affected groups in the Balearics have been made available.

With regard to tourism, Negueruela said that the government is working with all the relevant bodies in looking to take advantage of any opportunity there is to resume activity. He regretted the situation in the UK, both the epidemiological status and the Brexit negotiations. He expressed his wish that the Balearics will be one of the first regions to implement rapid tests for travellers.