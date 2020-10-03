Storm Alex arrives in Andratx. 02-10-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Storm Alex battered the Balearic Islands on Friday causing 30 incidents; 23 in Majorca, 4 in Minorca, 2 in Ibiza and 1 in Formentera and the majority of them were due to fallen trees or branches.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet activated two alerts for Majorca; a yellow alert for strong winds throughout Majorca and an orange alert in the south and east of the island due to coastal phenomena.

Winds

Winds were high in Palma, forcing the City Council to close Paseo Sagrera and Dalt Murada until further notice.

Gusts of up to 86 kilometres an hour were recorded in the Serra d’Alfàbia; 77 km an hour in Portocolom, 75 km an hour in Manacor, 72 km an hour in Banyalbufar , 71 km an hour at Son Sant Joan Airport and 66 km an hour in Palma.

In Menorca, gusts of 78 kilometres an hour were recorded in Es Mercadal and 74 km an hour at the airport.

In Ibiza, gusts of 71 km an hour were recorded at the airport.

Rain

In Majorca, 10 litres per m2 of rain fell in Puerto Soller, 9.4 litres per m2 in the Serra d’Alfàbia, 8.2 litres per m2 in Escorca.

In Ibiza, 1.6 litres per m2 fell at the airport, 0.9 litres per m2 in Sant Antoni de Portmany and 0.4 litres per m2 in Ibiza Town.

Waves

4 and 5 metre high waves were registered in the south and west of the island and rough seas forced the closure of the ports in La Salvina in Formentera and Cituadella in Minorca.

A Cala Galdana (#Ferreries), ja s'han començat a notar els primers efectes de la borrasca Àlex. A les imatges podeu veure com puja i baixa el mar a la dàrsena, fenomen que es coneix com a rissaga. pic.twitter.com/zwly2amIvg — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) October 2, 2020

@IB3noticies tweeted the first effects of storm Alex in Cala Galdana.

En Portocolom, el mar está alborotado desde primera hora de la tarde y las barcas sacuden con fuerza en el puerto https://t.co/ATRSboKnDD pic.twitter.com/cCS5M53YT5 — Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) October 2, 2020

This video of boats shaking in Portocolom was tweeted by @UHmallorca

@Catin_Soller tweeted video of strong waves slamming into the coastline:

Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny, partly cloudy with moderate winds and highs of 20 degrees.

On Sunday, a new front associated with Storm Alex will arrive in Majorca bringing heavy rain and strong winds and the temperature will be about the same.

El fuerte viento en el #Mediterráneo occidental, de fuerza 7 y puntualmente 8, hace que predomine la mar gruesa en casi todas las zonas. Afecta especialmente al sur y oeste de #Baleares.

Siga la evolución en https://t.co/CS5K5cUHNx@salvamentogob pic.twitter.com/JsXipve0YK — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 2, 2020