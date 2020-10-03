Christmas Lights in Palma. archive photo. 03-10-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Visitors and residents usually turn out in droves to see the Christmas lights turned on in Passeig del Born, but this year it will be a very different affair because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A small event is planned on November 26, the day before Black Friday, but the location has not been announced and large crowds will not be allowed to gather in the centre of Palma.

Citizen Participation & Home Affairs Councillor, Alberto Jarabo says the lights will be switched on in 5 districts of the city the following weekend.

"There will be small events, with very limited capacity and people will only be able to watch from a distance and by appointment,” he said. “The Town Hall’s idea is to generate community and activity in the cultural sector.”

Workers will start installing the Christmas lights in Palma from this Friday and the traditional white stars will appear in the streets near Plaça de Cort.