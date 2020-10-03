80% drop in foreign visitors. 02-10-2020 Jaume Morey

Visitor spending plummeted by more than 9.5 billion euros in the Balearic Islands between January and August this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In August tourist spending was almost 531 million euros, compared to 2,797 million at the same tie last year, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute.

In the first eight months of the year tourist spending amounted to 1,586 million euros, compared to 11,087 million in 2019, which is a drop of 85.7% year-on-year and the worst figures in history.

In August, 453,794 foreign visitors arrived in the Islands which is 80% less than 2019 and a decrease of 134,637 compared to July. The month-on-month fall was due to the restrictions imposed on travellers from Spain arriving in the UK and Germany. The tourism season ended in mid-August this year, just a month and a half after it started.

From January to August, less than 1.5 foreign visitors travelled to the Balearic Islands, a fall of 85.44% compared to 2019.

The amount of International tourists who visited the Balearics in the first eight months of this year was the same as the number of people who usually arrive in just one month.