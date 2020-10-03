Health
Dr Fernando Simón reveals all on tv show
Dr Fernando Simón, Director of the Health Alerts & Emergencies Coordination Centre, spoke about the stress of the coronavirus pandemic during the filming of the television program ‘Planeta Calleja’ in Majorca recently.
Fernando Simón ha vivido una aventura en @Planeta_Calleja y ha mostrado su lado más personal: "Sentí un peso enorme sobre mi espalda. Por algo que yo había dicho se iba a cerrar el país" #CallejaSimón https://t.co/g4wH7L9yxW— Telecinco (@telecincoes) October 2, 2020
"I felt a weight on my back that because of something I said the country was going to close" he told Spanish TV Presenter and Mountaineer, Jesús Calleja.
"I would never have imagined that a Prime Minister had the courage to shut down a country" he added, confessing that "in meetings with Pedro Sánchez and Government Ministers there were doubts and fear."
Dr Simón insisted that "8M had nothing to do with this" and argued that coronavirus takes a few days to develop.
"I have a clear conscience", he said, whilst acknowledging that some decisions could have been made earlier, and told 'Planeta Calleja' that “it’s difficult to imagine another general confinement like the one in March."
Fernando Simón: "Es difícil que haya un confinamiento general como el de marzo" #CallejaSimón https://t.co/XedePu1DyN pic.twitter.com/qgjFGJ2D6K— Planeta Calleja (@Planeta_Calleja) October 2, 2020
