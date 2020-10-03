Palma Cemetery, Majorca. archive photo. 03-10-2020 Pere Bota

Tens of thousands of visitors usually flock to Palma cemetery on All Saints' Day, but this year people will have to make an appointment to visit the graves of friends and relatives.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez announced the appointment system during a coronavirus press conference and said her department is working on preventive measures for the November 1 holiday.

"We are talking to Town Councils and Felib," said Minister Gomez, who revealed that different circuits will be set up to enter and exit cemeteries on the feast of Tots Sants.