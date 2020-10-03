Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Saturday
There are 110 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics: 76 in Majorca, 33 in Ibiza and one in Minorca. These cases represent an increase of 21 from Friday, with 234 more tests having been carried out. Based on 2,710 tests, the positive test rate is 4.06%.
There have been two more deaths of care home residents, although the total number of fatalities has yet to be officially updated from 307.
Following a small increase in the number of patients on hospital wards in Majorca on Friday, the Saturday figures indicate a decrease of seventeen to 176. There are three fewer patients on wards in Ibiza (37) and one more patient in Minorca, a total of three. There is no change to the number of patients in intensive care - 47 in Majorca and one in Ibiza.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.