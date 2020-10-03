Health personnel at Son Espases. 03-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

There are 110 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics: 76 in Majorca, 33 in Ibiza and one in Minorca. These cases represent an increase of 21 from Friday, with 234 more tests having been carried out. Based on 2,710 tests, the positive test rate is 4.06%.

There have been two more deaths of care home residents, although the total number of fatalities has yet to be officially updated from 307.

Following a small increase in the number of patients on hospital wards in Majorca on Friday, the Saturday figures indicate a decrease of seventeen to 176. There are three fewer patients on wards in Ibiza (37) and one more patient in Minorca, a total of three. There is no change to the number of patients in intensive care - 47 in Majorca and one in Ibiza.