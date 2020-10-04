Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Temperatures have plummeted in Majorca thanks to Storm Alex and Palma is 22 degrees today with lots of sunshine, very strong winds and a low of 13.
It’s sunny but blustery in Calvia with a top temperature of 23 dropping to 15 overnight.
Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 23 degrees, 40 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 14.
It’s 24 degrees and mostly sunny in Alcudia with some cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 15.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further down the coast in Playa de Muro.
Banyalbufar is 21 degrees, windy and overcast but the sun will come out now and again and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.
