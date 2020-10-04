Palma, Majorca. 29-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

Temperatures have plummeted in Majorca thanks to Storm Alex and Palma is 22 degrees today with lots of sunshine, very strong winds and a low of 13.

It’s sunny but blustery in Calvia with a top temperature of 23 dropping to 15 overnight.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 23 degrees, 40 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 14.

It’s 24 degrees and mostly sunny in Alcudia with some cloudy intervals, strong winds and a low of 15.

Banyalbufar is 21 degrees, windy and overcast but the sun will come out now and again and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.